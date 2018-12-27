HIGHLAND, IN - Loretta (Lori) McQueary went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Those who mourn and cherish her memory: Beloved husband, William McQueary of 43 years; daughters Lisa (Brian) Rothchild, Trena (Gregory) Nendick, Tammy (Al) Hartrunft, Cheryl McQueary, Lisa McQueary, and son, Bruce (Jeanie) McQueary. Eighteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Brothers Rowland (Tobbie) Leep, Garry (Michele) Leep, and sister Patricia Leep. Lori was proceeded in death by her son, Joel DeValk; parents Garrett and Trena VanTil Leep; brothers Earl (Lois) Leep, and Robert Leep; sisters Elaine (Gene) McGlone and Ruth (Kenneth Dawson) Walstra.
Born and raised in Highland, Lori lived in the area all of her life. During her lifetime, she was an active member of New Life Christian Reformed Church (formerly Highland CRC). She was a teacher at Highland Christian School, a store manager at A Young World Children's Shop, an office manager at Bemcor, Inc., as well as a tax professional for H&R Block. Lori was a gourmet cook, experienced seamstress and was passionate about growing flowers in her yard. Most important to her was her family and she spent countless hours baking chocolate chip cookies to have in the freezer so when a grandchild stopped in for a visit, or to help out with various chores, there would always be a cookie.
Visitation will be Friday, December 28, 2018, from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322 . Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday December 29, 2018 at New Life Christian Reformed Church, Highland, IN. Dr. Bill Sytsma, officiating.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at: