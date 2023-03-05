LANSING/CALUMET CITY - Loretta M. Malito (nee Lesniak-Krol), age 96. Late of Lansing formerly of Calumet City. Passed away March 1, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Fred Malito and the late Marty "Florian" Krol. Loving mother of Linda (Louie) Jamison and Carol (Kevin) Marich. Cherished grandmother of Josh (Erica) Cuthbert. Dearest great-grandmother of Miranda Cuthbert. Dear godmother of John F. Prusiecki. Sister of Annmarie (Robert) Gruba. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lillian and siblings Veronica (Fred) Prusiecki, Gertrude (Joseph) Guziar, and Albert (Lillian) Lesniak. Loretta was a former employee of General American Corp.
Visitation Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 9:00 a.m until time of closing prayers at 10:30 a.m from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John to St. Maria Goretti Church. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com