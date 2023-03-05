LANSING/CALUMET CITY - Loretta M. Malito (nee Lesniak-Krol), age 96. Late of Lansing formerly of Calumet City. Passed away March 1, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Fred Malito and the late Marty "Florian" Krol. Loving mother of Linda (Louie) Jamison and Carol (Kevin) Marich. Cherished grandmother of Josh (Erica) Cuthbert. Dearest great-grandmother of Miranda Cuthbert. Dear godmother of John F. Prusiecki. Sister of Annmarie (Robert) Gruba. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lillian and siblings Veronica (Fred) Prusiecki, Gertrude (Joseph) Guziar, and Albert (Lillian) Lesniak. Loretta was a former employee of General American Corp.