INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Loretta M. Smith made her transition to Heaven on October 8, 2022. She attended Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN and graduated in 1963. She served in the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged. Loretta retired from the USPS as a Computer Forwarding Clerk. She was a devoted Mother, Sister, Aunt, and Grandmother. Loretta will be sorely missed. Please visit www.crownhill.org for full obituary.