DEMOTTE, IN - Loretta Molchan, of DeMotte, passed away at home on July 6, 2021 at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fanase and Vera Holok; her brother, Aleck; her sister, Virginia; her loving husband of 47 years, George; and her beloved son George, Jr.

She is survived by her devoted son, Robert (Ann) Molchan; treasured grandchildren: Laura (Ryan) Hardke, Jeremy (Danica) Molchan, and Hillary (Matt) Bateman; cherished great-grandchildren: Shay, Emma, and Dain; and dear nieces and nephews: Al (Pat) Holok, Nancy (Dave) Baldea, Sharon (Tom) Froncek, Dave (Julie) Holok, Diane (Michael) Dominguez, and Laura (Dan) Bertucci.

Loretta graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1944, and went on to marry George Molchan on August 8, 1984. She worked as a bookkeeper for Klingaman's Plumbing and Heating, and Schuringa Egg Ranch. She was a member of the Valpo Banta and the DeMotte Fase Senior Center. Loretta loved to cook and shop, adored Christmas time, and enjoyed college basketball – especially March Madness. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

A private church service was held on July 12, 2021 at The Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, followed by burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.mycalumetpark.com

