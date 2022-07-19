HIGHLAND - Loretta (nee Echterling) Wolak, age 95 of Highland, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Rudy Wolak; three children: Deb Schreiber, Tom Wolak and Barb Wolak; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home located at 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. The following day, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. there will be visitation at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Loretta grew up in Hammond, IN but has been a long-term resident of Highland, IN. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and good friend to many. Loretta volunteered for decades to help those in need. Her family would like to thank those who came to help her in her times of need.