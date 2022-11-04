 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loretta R. Zandstra (nee Couwenhoven)

  • 0
Loretta R. Zandstra (nee Couwenhoven)

LANSING, IL - Loretta R. Zandstra (nee Couwenhoven), age 93, of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Loretta is survived by her loving daughters: Nancy (Dave) Thompson and Cheryl (Tom) Stine. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Carolyn) Yingling and great grandmother of Colby Yingling and Nathan Yingling. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Peter Zandstra, brother; Rich (Nellie) Couwenhoven and sisters Henrietta (Case) Ippel, Goldie (Charles) Garmany, Dorothy (Al) Swart and Eleanor (Joe) Piunti.

Loretta will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Loretta was a faithful and devoted member of First Church (PCA), Lansing, Illinois. Loretta was a lifetime area resident of Lansing for 60 years and Munster, Indiana for 5 years. She enjoyed golf and playing cards with her sister. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Loretta's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area.

SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Loretta's arrangements and care.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk set to fire around half of the employees at Twitter, according to insiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts