LANSING, IL - Loretta R. Zandstra (nee Couwenhoven), age 93, of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Loretta is survived by her loving daughters: Nancy (Dave) Thompson and Cheryl (Tom) Stine. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Carolyn) Yingling and great grandmother of Colby Yingling and Nathan Yingling. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Peter Zandstra, brother; Rich (Nellie) Couwenhoven and sisters Henrietta (Case) Ippel, Goldie (Charles) Garmany, Dorothy (Al) Swart and Eleanor (Joe) Piunti.

Loretta will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Loretta was a faithful and devoted member of First Church (PCA), Lansing, Illinois. Loretta was a lifetime area resident of Lansing for 60 years and Munster, Indiana for 5 years. She enjoyed golf and playing cards with her sister. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Loretta's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area.

SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Loretta's arrangements and care.