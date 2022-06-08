Loretta Schneider

Feb. 25, 1926 - June 1, 2022

Loretta Schneider, 96, passed away on June 1, 2022, in Arlington Heights, IL.

Loretta was born in Carbondale, Illinois to Robert and Lela Crider. She married Walter Schneider of DuQuoin, Illinois on August 22, 1948. She and her husband were residents of Hammond and St. John, IN. Loretta was a home economics teacher at Gavit High School, School City of Hammond, for 25 years before she and her husband retired and returned to DuQuoin in 1984. In retirement, Loretta kept herself busy with needlework, RVing and traveling.

Loretta is survived by Linda Harris, Robert (Clarissa) Schneider; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Dan) Kirby, Jason Harris, and Matthew Schneider; and by her two great-grandchildren: Nick and Kate Kirby.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. James Catholic Church, Arlington Heights, IL with Father Ed Pelrine officiating. Private interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, DuQuoin, IL.

Memorial donations can be made in Loretta's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 W Main St, Du Quoin, IL 62832 or the charity of your choice.