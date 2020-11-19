June 9, 1930 - Nov. 7, 2020

HENDERSON, NV - Loretta Theresa Tretter (nee Zajdel), formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully in Henderson, NV, on November 7, 2020. Loretta was born in Chicago, IL on June 9, 1930 and lived her 90 years to the fullest. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal friend to many. She was a whiz at Scrabble and crossword puzzles and some of her doodle art should be framed. Loretta was a member of the St. Anne Society and was a parishioner at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church in Hobart, IN. She was also a retired real estate broker and loan officer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert C. Tretter; granddaughter, Caitlin M. Tretter; parents, Joseph and Angeline Zajdel; her brother, Joseph Zajdel, Jr. and her sister, Margaret Galovic.

Loretta is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Sarkey of St. John, IN; daughters: Debra Ann Cunningham-Varner (Brian) of Williams, AZ, Jane Ellen Petrovich (Patrick) of Valparaiso, IN and Nora Margaret Hosler (Randy) of Portage, IN; and her sons: Robert Charles Tretter, Jr. (Barbara) of Fairfield Township, OH, Matthew John Tretter (Cheryl) of Greer, SC and Brian Paul Tretter (Diane) of Bolingbrook, IL.