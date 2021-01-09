Loretta Wildermuth
LOWELL, IN — Loretta Wildermuth, 86, of Lowell, went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 8, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Mark; loving mother of her daughters, Terri (Charles) Olthoff, Lynette Pankiewicz, Audrey (David) Sheldon and Laura (Nick) Foresta; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Evie Mauk, Josephine Johnson, Peggy Harris, Bertha Jean (Bob) Davis and Debbie (Gary) Ellch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Inez Hayes; siblings: Duane, Dennis and Danny Hayes, and Janie Hare. Loretta was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her family. She was known for her kindness and generosity to others.
Visitation is Tuesday January 12, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, concluding with funeral services all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Plum Grove Cemetery.
Contributions may be given to River Valley Pregnancy Resource http://www.rivervalleyprc.org/ www.sheetsfuneral.com.
