March 13, 1958 - Dec. 2, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Lori (Abercrombie) Sagala, age 64, of Munster, IN, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. She is survived by her beloved son, Andrew J. Sagala; mother, Mary Frevert; brother, Michael (Donna) Abercrombie; sister-in-laws, Sandy (late Jim) Abercrombie; Linda (Dan) Ruiz; Chris (John) Jacewicz; Kathi Marie; and Mary Sagala; and friend, Sue Havlin.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, James Walker Abercrombie; stepfather, Robert Frevert; her beloved husband, Frank "Joe" Joseph Sagala; and her brother, James Abercrombie.

Memorial to be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at Hessville Baptist Church, 6423 Arizona Ave, Hammond, IN.

Lori graduated from St. Joseph College in Whiting, IN. She was a former employee of the State of Indiana; member of Hessville Baptist Church; and a devoted wife and mother. (Photo: Lori and Frank Sagala).