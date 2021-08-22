CROWN POINT, IN - Lori Corradin, age 60, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 19, 2021. She fought her battle with cancer valiantly.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents; Lauren "Pepper" Hunt and Elizabeth "Betty" Hunt; two brothers; Kenneth (Diana) Gibbon and Kevin Gibbon. She is survived by her husband David; son David Reno; Kelly (Hage) Corradin, daughters: Lauren (Jeff) Abrego and Nina Corradin; grandchildren: Ethan and Mason Abrego; sisters: Kim (Joe) Hack, Lisa (Mark) Poya; and many nieces and nephews. Lori is also survived by her lifelong friends, or as she referred to them as her "soul sisters", Loretta "Lori" Trembly, Deeidra "Dee Dee" Schmitt, and Lisa White.

She loved knitting, crocheting, and spending much time with grandsons or as she called them "Mimi's boys". Lori took pride in working with her Crown Counseling family and had many loving memories with her Park Avenue crew.

Thank you to VNA Hospice for their incredible care. Also, thank you to Michiana Hematology Oncology, especially Jody Adams, NP & Dr. Farhat.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home – Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com