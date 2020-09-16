HAMMOND, IN — Lorine Bronas, 93, of Hammond, passed away on April 24, 2020, to be with the Lord. She was a longtime resident of Hammond, and a devoted member of the Hessville Baptist Church. Lorine leaves behind four children, Larry (Neenah) Bronas, Rose Basden, Pamela (David) Childers, and Margaret (late Kevin) Kosarko; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandson. Lorine was preceded in death by her husband, Orville.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hessville Baptist Church, 6423 Arizona Ave., Hammond, with a Memorial Visitation held one hour before, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Lorine was a very devoted mother, and loved being with her grandchildren. She loved gardening, cooking, and going to church, being with her Missionary Group, and helping her family and friends.