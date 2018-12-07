PORTAGE, IN - Loris Terpstra age 88, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Rochelle Grafford, Cheryl (Keith) Leach, Marlette (Dan) Bernacchi and James (Brenda) Terpstra Jr.; grandchildren, Dale (Lana) Grafford, Bryan (Jennifer) Leach, Allison (Michael) Robison, Nathan (Nicole) Bernacchi, Leslie Bernacchi, Joel (Tiffany) Bernacchi, Barbara (Mike) Quigley, Jim (Kaitlyn) Terpstra, Derek Terpstra, Brandon (Emily) Terpstra and Scott (Aza) Terpstra; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Herman (late Delma) Eriks, Donald (Wilma) Eriks, Duane (Jacque) Eriks and Allan Eriks; sister in law, Dorothy Eriks. Preceded in death by her husband, James C. Terpstra Sr. and brother, Kenneth Eriks.
Loris was born June 11, 1930 in Hammond, IN to the late Herman and Grace Eriks. On November 14, 1947 she married the love of her life Jim and together they raised four children.
Loris was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 4:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Michaile Murray Broadnax officiating.
Private interment to be held by the family.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday from 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.