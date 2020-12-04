ST. JOHN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL — Lorraine A. Bultema (nee Hoogewerf), 84, of St. John, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Bultema. Loving mother of Ken (Pat) Bultema, William (Sharon) Bultema, Randy Bultema, Neal Bultema and Thomas (Luanne) Bultema. Cherished grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Helen (Alvin) Smit, Marilyn (David) Huge, Ruth (David) Van Dyke, Gerald (Dolores) Hoogewerf, John (Ruth) Hoogewerf, late Joyce (late Peter) Briscoe, late Judith Hoogewerf, late Janice (Ken) Veenstra, and the late Jacob (late Delores) Hoogewerf. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Gerrit and Greta Hoogewerf. Lorraine was loved by many and will be dearly missed.