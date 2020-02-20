GRIFFITH, IN - Lorraine A Hamilton, age 93, of Griffith, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She is survived by her son Gary (Maureen) Hamilton; grandchildren Eric (Stephanie), Zack (Lisa), Sean (Christine) Hamilton, and Carly (Richie) Golon; five great grandchildren; Sean Jr., Hunter, Aodhan, Maxwell, and Sloane; sister Delores Dockery; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert B. Hamilton, son Bruce (Lynn) Hamilton, and five siblings.

Visitation at 9:30 AM followed by mass at St. James Parish, 9640 Kennedy Avenue in Highland, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Lorraine was a lifelong nurse; retiring in 1991 as the Director of Nursing at the Hammond Clinic. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. James Parish. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Lorraine spent several years caring for family members suffering from cancer, and in lieu of flowers her family would prefer donations to The American Cancer Society in her memory. www.fagenmiller.com