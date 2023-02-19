Mar. 26, 1929 - Feb. 16, 2023

Lorraine A. Isakson, age 93, passed away on February 16, 2023 after a brief illness. Born on March 26, 1929 to Ralph and Edna Peterson, she grew up in Chesterton, Indiana, graduating from Chesterton High School in 1947. Shortly before Christmas 1949, she met the love of her life, Bill Isakson. They wed in April 1950 and shared 61 years of devoted marriage in Hobart, Indiana. While Bill spent his entire career with Isakson Motor Sales, Lorraine managed the household. The couple were blessed with three children. Throughout their upbringing, Lorraine supported their many activities, and proudly maintained a pristine home. She was a considerate and appreciated neighbor and friend.

Both Bill and Lorraine were active members of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart. Lorraine was a former choir member, Sunday School teacher, and member of Hope Circle. At the time of her death, Lorraine was one of Augustana's longest living members. In addition, she was a member of Phi Beta Psi sorority, Eastern Star and volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary for many years. For a time, she worked with Bill at the dealership and later on she worked in accounting at JC Penney at Southlake Mall. She enjoyed reading and playing bridge, and especially loved spending time at the couple's cottage at Gravel Lake, Michigan and later at their condo in Sun City, AZ.

Besides her parents and husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Layman, son Robert Isakson, and grandson Matthew Tamulonis. She is survived by her daughters: Rhonda Tamulonis of Carmel, Indiana and Karen Wilson of Chesterton; and daughter-in-law Diane Isakson of Hobart. Lorraine had eight grandchildren: Peter (Kara) Tamulonis, Deborah (Joel) Lancaster, Jessica Tamulonis, and Nathan Tamulonis; Eric (Melanie) Isakson, Steven (Angie) Isakson, and Amanda (Steven) Reese; and Jacob Wilson. She had six great-grandchildren: Vivian and Georgia Tamulonis and Freddie Lancaster; Aubrey and Trevor Isakson; and Alex Reese. One sister, Jeanette Danielson of Sun City Arizona, also survives.

Visitation will be held for Lorraine from 2:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 23 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart IN 46342. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 AM on Friday, February 24 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 207 Kelly Street, Hobart IN 46342, followed by funeral services in the sanctuary at 10:00 AM. The funeral service may be viewed live on Facebook at AugustanaLutheranChurch—Hobart. Immediately after the funeral, a graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 E. Morthland Drive, Valparaiso IN 46383. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church at the above address. There will be a St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary service at 3 p.m. and a Phi Beta Psi service at 3:30 pm.