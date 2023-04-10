Sept. 23, 1936 – April 4, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Lorraine A. Robinson, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Survived by her son, Donald Scott Robinson; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two siblings.

Preceded by her husband, Max Robinson; parents, Charles and Katie Kronland; two sons: Max Robinson Jr., Charles Robinson; daughter, Jennifer Thorley.

Cremation services will be private, with inurnment at Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.

