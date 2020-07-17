× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine A Schroeder

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Lorraine A Schroeder, age 77, of Cedar Lake, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Richard Schroeder; children Susan (Donald) Hough, Laura (Mike) Maguire, Jon (Dawn) Ruiter, Tamara (Jim) Hanenburg, Kristin Erwin, and David (Jennifer) Schroeder; 22 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters Donna (Ted) Hoekstra and Joyce (Art) Haak, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Lois DeVries, Eunice Boer, and Patricia Chumbley.

All services will be private and handled by FAGEN-MILER FUNERAL HOME - St. John.

Lorraine was a volunteer for many years at the 2nd Life Resale Shop and Phil's Friends. She enjoyed baking and reading, but her true love was spending time with her family.

Donations to Village Church, Dyer, in her name, would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com