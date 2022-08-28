CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine A. Townes, age 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on August 25, 2022. She was formerly of Hammond, IN.

Lori was a 1974 graduate of Hammond Gavit High School, where she was a cheerleader and a key boost to the successful Gladiator spirit. It was there that she met her husband, James.

She passed away on August 25th exactly 48 years from the date of their marriage. Lori is survived by her husband: James and her son: Nicholas. She is preceded in death by her father and mother; Don and Patricia Mahns, her sister: Kim Mahns, brother: Richard Mahns, nephew: Craig Mahns, brother-in-law: Allen Mazie.

Lori's favorite activities were watching her son Nicholas play baseball and hockey. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville. She is dearly remembered by her many friends who participated with her in Bunco girls, scrapbooking, ceramics and church activities. She most enjoyed leading her husband and son on adventures, traveling to casino buffets and other international locations – most often watching her son in the hockey rink.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Deacon Ralph Huber officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society