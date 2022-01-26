Lorraine Agnes (Smalley) Corns

Visitation will take place Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster. Her funeral Mass will be Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Lorraine worked as a secretary at Standard Oil, where she met Joseph, her beloved husband of 67 years. After having four children, she attended IU Northwest, where she graduated with highest distinction with a B.S. in education, to become a teacher, her lifelong dream.

Lorraine valued education and work. She loved gardening and planting trees, especially sour cherries. She had a soft spot in her heart for all animals. One of our favorite memories of her was when she recruited Joseph to drive across five states to rescue a dog destined for the pound, whom she named Petunia. She loved and spoiled Petunia for the rest of her life. She loved to travel and visited France, Slovakia, the West Indies, Mexico, and Hawaii. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, cook, eat cherries, play Pinochle, and make music on her accordion and ukulele. Her family will miss her lively and unique personality and talents. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Humane Indiana, website: https://humanindiana.org/donate, telephone: (219) 922-3811.