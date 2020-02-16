CALUMET CITY, IL - Lorraine Alice Bolda (Richwalski), age 99, of Calumet City, IL passed away on February 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Charmaine (Raymond) Kulczyk, Karen (Stephan) Emrick, Leonard Bolda, and Denise (Late Daniel) Wachowski; loving grandchildren: RaeLynn (Mike) Stein, Michael Kulczyk, Steve (Kelly) Kulczyk, Laura (Bob) Casko, David Pociask, Douglas (Donna) Pociask, Daniel (Fiancee' Carmen) Wachowski, and Renee (David) Szymborski; great grandchildren: Andrew (Samantha) Stein, Benjamin Stein, Marc Stein, Hailie Kulczyk, Trent Kulczyk, Max Kulczyk, Francisco Chapa, Jacob (Fiancee' Alexis) Casko, Brandon Wachowski, Joe Szymborski, and Rob Szymborski; great-great grandchildren: MacIntyre, Henry, and Hugo Stein; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Leonard A. Bolda and siblings: Geraldine (Arthur) Starnes, Stephen (Helen) Richwalski, and Nobert (Charlene) Richwalski. Lorraine retired from St. Margaret's in Hammond. She volunteered many years at St. Margaret and she did companion care for almost 20 years. Lorraine was a member of the VFW and the American Legion in Calumet City; the Calumet City Historical Society; St. Victor's Women's Club; Sigma Alpha Sorority-Eta Rho chapter and an honorary member of the Red Hat Ladies. She loved spending time with and babysitting all the babies in the family; she was an avid reader and enjoyed sending out greeting cards to her entire family and friends. Lorraine collected angels and loved music and dancing.