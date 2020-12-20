Lorraine Bultems (nee Santeford)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Lorraine Bultema (nee Santeford) age 90, late of South Holland and Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 17, 2020. Loving wife of the late Lawrence Bultema. Devoted mother of Judy (Chuck) Schepel, Timothy (Laurel) Bultema, Barb (Jim) Burke, Lawrence (Laurene) Bultema, and the late Susan (Duane) Bosman. Proud grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of 19. Dearest sister of Larry (Alice) Santeford and Laverne (late Harold) Bultema.

Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Gertrude Santeford.

Visitation Monday, December 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope House Providence Life Services, in Memory of Lorraine.

