SCHERERVILLE, IN - Lorraine (Burkman) Swift, 97, of Schererville, formerly of Highland, fell asleep in Christ on December 27, 2018, after a lengthy illness.
Lorraine was born in Chicago, IL, and worked much of her life as an executive secretary for several offices there. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Highland for several years.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur H. Burkman and Richard Swift, and brother Robert Bostrand. She is survived by two sons, Rev. Arthur (Marion) Burkman of Crown Point and Allen Burkman of New Port Richey, FL, and by four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Thomas) Wanicki of Munster; Lois (Michael) Huitsing of St. John, Mary (Timothy) Gutowski of Crown Point, and Timothy (Jessica) Burkman of Holland, Michigan, and by ten great grandchildren, Benjamin, Sarah, and Andrew Wanicki; Katelyn and Kyle Huitsing; Zackary and Aubrey Gutowski, and Lydia, Elijah, and Micah Burkman.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 30, 2018, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road in Highland, IN. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 31, 2018 at 9:30 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Highland, IN. Burial will be held at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL.
Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN, 46322.
The family expresses their thanks and appreciation to the Residences at Deer Creek and Unity Hospice for their tender and loving care.
