× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine C. Letica (nee Drozinski), age 91, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Donaldson, IN, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Anthony Majestic Care from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Michael (Candy) Letica, Rita (Larry) Lehocky, Susan (Keith) Bricker, and Lucy (Gary) Tanksley; grandchildren: Heather, Jenny, Sean, David and Rob; and eight great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bartul; parents: Frances and Leo Drozinski; daughter, Barbara Letica; sisters: Amelia (Andrew) Kovacik, Evelyn (Walter) Bulatovich, Virginia (Paul) Halas; and brother, Edward (Cecil) Grohoski.

Lorraine was born December 22, 1928 in East Chicago, IN. She married Bart on April 24, 1948. Lorraine was proud to be a homemaker and mom. She enjoyed organic gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, making things for the church bazaar, puzzles, watching movies and making poppy seed cake for family gatherings.

Lorraine was at St. Anthony Village in the Memory Card Unit for over two years. The Care Team Members have become extended family. In the time of COVID-19, when family members couldn't be with her, an extended family member was by her side. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for Lorraine's Care Team Members.