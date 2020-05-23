CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine C. Letica (nee Drozinski), age 91, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Donaldson, IN, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Anthony Majestic Care from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Michael (Candy) Letica, Rita (Larry) Lehocky, Susan (Keith) Bricker, and Lucy (Gary) Tanksley; grandchildren: Heather, Jenny, Sean, David and Rob; and eight great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bartul; parents: Frances and Leo Drozinski; daughter, Barbara Letica; sisters: Amelia (Andrew) Kovacik, Evelyn (Walter) Bulatovich, Virginia (Paul) Halas; and brother, Edward (Cecil) Grohoski.
Lorraine was born December 22, 1928 in East Chicago, IN. She married Bart on April 24, 1948. Lorraine was proud to be a homemaker and mom. She enjoyed organic gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, making things for the church bazaar, puzzles, watching movies and making poppy seed cake for family gatherings.
Lorraine was at St. Anthony Village in the Memory Card Unit for over two years. The Care Team Members have become extended family. In the time of COVID-19, when family members couldn't be with her, an extended family member was by her side. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for Lorraine's Care Team Members.
"To my siblings: I got the last cookie out of the cookie jar. I won all the toys! But, toward the end it wasn't fun because there wasn't anyone to share with because all of you were gone."
Private Graveside Services have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Hebron, IN. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/indiana
To view and/or sign Lorraine's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-996-2821.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.