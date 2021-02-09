HIGHLAND, IN - Lorraine D. Hanusin, age 81, of Highland, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Joseph; daughter Catherine (Michael) Miklosi; grandchildren: Andrea Roop and Gregory (Alycia) Ellis; great-grandchildren: Logan, Jackson, and Sadie; sister Joan Puplava; niece Michelle (Robert) Perry; great-niece Emily; and great-nephew John. She was preceded in death by her daughter Margaret Julie Hanusin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. There will also be visitation at Our Lady of Grace Church 3025 Highway Ave., Highland IN on Thursday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Lorraine loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, and also doing ceramics in her free time. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all. Memorials made to Our Lady of Grace for Masses in Lorraine's name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com