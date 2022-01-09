 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lorraine D. Milligan
Lorraine D. Milligan

DYER, IN - Lorraine D. Milligan, age 88, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Walter Milligan and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.

Services will be held directly at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel, 11301 W 93rd Avenue in St. John, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 with visiting from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery.

Lorraine liked to cook and eat out, she also enjoyed going to the casinos.

