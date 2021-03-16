Feb. 9, 1927 - Mar. 2, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine Foor-Bundy (nee Tessier), age 94 of Crown Point, IN; formerly of Winter Haven, FL and Ann Arbor, MI, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Gordon) Craig; son, George Foor; grandson, Brian Craig; great- granddaughter, Scarlett Craig; brother, Vern (late Cathy) Tessier; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Foor and Roger Bundy; parents, Leo and Cecelia Tessier; sister, Shirley Peterson and brother, Everett Tessier.

Lorraine had many interests and talents. She was a loving, caring, thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, and friend. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed!

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5375 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN) with Pastor Marc Cram officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church one-half hour prior to services. Masks MUST be worn by all attending services. She will be laid to rest at a later time at Florida National Cemetery. See full obituary at www.pruzinfuneralservice.com.