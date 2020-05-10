× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine Freeman, 92 of Crown Point, IN, died peacefully in her sleep on May 6, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1927 in Whiting, Indiana. She was proceeded in death by her parents: John and Mary Mitchell; sister, Sandra Mitchell; husband, Marshall Freeman; son-in-law David Neises.

Lorraine grew up in Highland, IN, and attended high school in Griffith, IN, where she was a cheerleader. Following high school she worked as a secretary until she met her future husband Marsh. They were married January, 1947. She became a homemaker and eventually the bookkeeper for their business "Marsh and Jim's Standard Oil" gas station on Ridge Road and Cline Avenue in Griffith, IN.

In 1964 they moved to the country outside of Crown Point, where they started their horse farm and eventually built Redwood Stables for horse boarding. Lorraine became an excellent horseman and continued to ride and run the stable after her husband's death in 1974. She was an active member of the Lake County Bridle and Saddle Club and a 4H Horse and Pony supporter.

Lorraine eventually took a job at the Lake County Public Library in the Audio Visual Department.