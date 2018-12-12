CRETE, IL - Lorraine Grace Harms (nee DeRossi), age 89, passed away peacefully at Village Woods, Crete, IL, formerly of Englewood, FL and Dolton, IL. Beloved mother of Sharon (William) Hogan, Robert (the late Donna) Harms, Jr., Dr. Therese (Rick) Whitt and Carolyn Harms. Cherished grandmother of nine and numerous great grand-children. Dear sister of Helen (the late Michael) Maluga and Josephine (George) Spindler.
Memorial visitation Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. at TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. For info 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.