MUNSTER, IN - Lorraine H. Christy, age 96, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, August 27, 2018. Lorraine was born in Chicago, IL in June of 1922. She spent the majority of her childhood in Harvey, IL. She married John 'Jack' Christy on April 15, 1944 at Ascension Church in Harvey, IL. She was a loving and faithful caregiver to him until his death in 1989.
Lorraine retired from Illinois Bell after 41 years of service. She was a member of the Illinois bell Pioneers, St. Maria Goretti church, the Over 50 Gang and former board director of the Villa Oaks Townhomes Association.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Hanas in 2005. She is survived by her son-in-law, Terry Hanas; loving grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Hanas, Carrie (John) Bachman; and her special great grandchildren, Jack and Tyler Bachman and Samantha Hanas; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with a 10:00 a.m. offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow with family only at St. Paul Cemetery Odell, IL. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Dr. Munster, IN 46321.