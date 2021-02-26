Lorraine H. Shea (nee Freebeck)
FRANKFORT, IL — Lorraine H. Shea (nee Freebeck), 90, late of Frankfort, formerly of Dyer, passed away February 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Leslie Sr. Loving mother of Laura (Steve) Legnetti, late Cherryl (Roland) Shanks and late Leslie Shea Jr. Devoted grandmother of seven, cherished great-grandmother of eleven, great-great grandmother of one. Preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired teacher's aide for Chicago Board of Education. Lorraine was a college graduate of Women of the Moose. (Service 3:00 p.m.) Longtime active member of St. Petri United Church of Christ and current member of Immanuel Church of Christ in Highland.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Closing prayers Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Avenue and 97th Lane) St. John, IN. Interment in Calumet Park Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal, state and Local guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-365-3474