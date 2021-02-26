FRANKFORT, IL — Lorraine H. Shea (nee Freebeck), 90, late of Frankfort, formerly of Dyer, passed away February 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Leslie Sr. Loving mother of Laura (Steve) Legnetti, late Cherryl (Roland) Shanks and late Leslie Shea Jr. Devoted grandmother of seven, cherished great-grandmother of eleven, great-great grandmother of one. Preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired teacher's aide for Chicago Board of Education. Lorraine was a college graduate of Women of the Moose. (Service 3:00 p.m.) Longtime active member of St. Petri United Church of Christ and current member of Immanuel Church of Christ in Highland.