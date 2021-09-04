 Skip to main content
Lorraine H. Wiler-Donohue (nee Black)

Lorraine H. Wiler-Donohue (nee Black)

Lorraine H. Wiler-Donohue (nee Black)

July 30, 1931 - Sept. 1, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - Lorraine H. Wiler-Donohue (nee Black), age 90, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Patricia A. (William) White, William C. (Patti Jo) Wiler, Carol A. (Robert) Gard, Dr. William V. (Cynthia) Donohue; 19 grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her spouses: William M. Wiler, William V. Donohue III; children: Dr. Robert W. (Deborah) Wiler, Jean M. Wiler; and sister: Dorothy "Dot" H. Stagg.

Lorraine was a past commander at American Legion Auxiliary Post 20 in Crown Point, IN. She was a lover of animals and a cat whisperer.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lorraine's name to Traditions Hospice or ABRA Inc. Feline Rescue.

Visit Lorraine's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

