Lorraine H. Wiler-Donohue (nee Black)

July 30, 1931 - Sept. 1, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - Lorraine H. Wiler-Donohue (nee Black), age 90, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Patricia A. (William) White, William C. (Patti Jo) Wiler, Carol A. (Robert) Gard, Dr. William V. (Cynthia) Donohue; 19 grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her spouses: William M. Wiler, William V. Donohue III; children: Dr. Robert W. (Deborah) Wiler, Jean M. Wiler; and sister: Dorothy "Dot" H. Stagg.

Lorraine was a past commander at American Legion Auxiliary Post 20 in Crown Point, IN. She was a lover of animals and a cat whisperer.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lorraine's name to Traditions Hospice or ABRA Inc. Feline Rescue.

