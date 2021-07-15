VALPARAISO, IN - Lorraine J. (Stassen) Lauman Madsen, 86, of Valparaiso, IN peacefully passed away on January 23, 2020 in Rockford, IL. She was born on August 19, 1933 in Wanatah, IN to Elmer and Eleanor (Haman) Stassen. Lorraine graduated from Wanatah High School in 1951 and then from the South Bend College of Commerce, where she met and married Dwight V. Lauman of Michigan City, IN, who preceded her in death in 2009. She worked for Farmers State Bank/Northern Indiana Bank in Valparaiso and as a legal secretary for two major law firms. In Valpo, Lorraine was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and sent both of her sons, Jeff and Brad, to Immanuel Lutheran School. In 1976, Lorraine married Jack L. Madsen of Valparaiso, who preceded her in death in 2004, prior to his daughter, JoBeth (Jay) Cruz' passing in 2014. Lorraine and Jack moved to Aurora, Colorado in 1981 where she resided, until 2016.