WHITING/SISTERSVILLE, WV - Lorraine M. Demkovich Owens, (nee Kozak) 95, of Sistersville, WV, formerly of Whiting, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Demkovich and late Roy G. Owens. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ethel O'Drobinak and brothers, George Kozak and Gerald Kozak. Survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Kozak and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Mass. Sat., Aug. 27, 2022; 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394; visitation at the church from 9:00am to time of services; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. For the complete obiturary and placing expressions of sympathy go to www.baranfh.com. (219) 659-4400