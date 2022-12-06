Jan. 20, 1928—Dec. 1, 2022

Lorraine M. Huffman, age 94, of Portage formerly of Hobart passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on January 20, 1928 in Gary, Indiana to the late Joseph and Minnie (nee Zeillinger) Brauneis. She was a 1946 Emerson High School graduate. Lorraine was a member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, and St. Anne’s she was a Eucharistic minister, she volunteered and was a member of the St. Bridget’s Auxiliary. Lorraine was a member of Sigma Upsilon Alpha Pi Sorority for over 60 yrs. She enjoyed doing crafts and stained glass, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Lorraine is survived by her two sons: Thomas M. “Tom” (Ellen) Huffman of Sonoma, California and Terry J. Huffman of Chesterton, Indiana; daughter, Joan L. (Rick Nance) Mulhern of Crown Point; five grandchildren: Tyler Huffman, Lucas and Anna Huffman, Joseph (Julie) and Patrick Mulhern; great-grandchildren: Camden and Zoe Mulhern and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Huffman; her grandson, Robert “Bob” Mulhern; father, Joseph Brauneis; mother, Minnie Brauneis and her brother, Joseph E. Brauneis.

In lieu of flowers, Lorraine has requested donations be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation at givemichaeljfox.org

A 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial will be DIRECTLY at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, Indiana on Friday, December 9,2022. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 8,2022 from 3:00-7:00 pm at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342.