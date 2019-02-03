HEGEWISCH, IL - Lorraine M. Peradotto (nee Obajtek) age 87 of Hegewisch passed away on January 28, 2019. Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, and home maker. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling and shopping. Lorraine was dedicated to her Catholic faith and always ensured her family was well taken care of. Beloved daughter of late Frank and Stella Obajtek, loving wife of 64 years to Peter Peradotto, loving mother of Debra (Lawrence) Zivat and Jeffrey (Jeaninne) Peradotto, loving sister of Jerry (Sue) Obajtek, late Leonard 'Duck' (late Marian) Obatjek, late Richard 'Bugsy' Obatjek and late Eugene 'Butch' Obatjek. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of many.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM at SADOWSKI FUNERAL HOME OF HEGEWISCH, 13300 S. Houston Ave. Chicago, IL 60633 (773-646-1666). Prayer service to commence at 12:30 PM for Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Lorraine will be dearly missed by family and friends. www.sadowskifh.com