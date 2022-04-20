MUNSTER, IN - Lorraine Marie Leask (nee Germick), 92, of Munster, Indiana passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on April 16, 2022. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Theodore Edgar Leask and son David Angus Leask and her parents: Paul and Anna Germick. Lorraine is survived by her sister, Barbara (Ray) Blastic of Florida; children: Patti (Paul) Jefferys, Barbara (James) Waters, Judi (David) Pikula and Thomas Leask. Adored grandma of Cody (Sarah) Waters, Leah (Dan) Harris, Tyler (Kayla) Waters, Arielle Waters, AJ, Sammie, Jake Pikula, and Nicholas Leask. Loving great-grandma of Dan and Camden Harris and Kaine and Xander Waters. Lorraine is also survived by four sisters-in-law: Wilma Cairns, Donna Leask, Gayle Belleau and Donna Leask, and many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was born in Chicago, IL raised in Whiting, Indiana, and was a 1947 graduate of Whiting High School. After marrying Ted, Lorraine then resided in Munster and Lakes of the Four Seasons, before returning to Munster at Hartsfield Village. She was a loving mother who was very active in her community and various charitable organizations. She loved shopping (especially Marshall Field's), keeping a clean house, Germick Girls Trips, pina coladas, ice cream (any kind), a good piece of chocolate candy, visiting with her girlfriends, golfing, needlepoint, ceramics (years ago) and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor, a wonderful laugh, an amazing sense of direction, and a very good memory. However, it was her faith that was most important to her, which brought her strength and comfort.

Special thanks to all the Visiting Angels that helped and cared for her these last 8 years and the Hospice Team that assisted with her care the last two years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, (10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, Indiana). A prayer will be held on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the same location. A mass will be held on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church (8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SHARE Foundation of La Porte, IN (www.sharefoundation.org), Hospice of the Calumet Area (www.hospicecalumet.org), or the St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago (www.carmelitehome.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net