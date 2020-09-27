LANSING, IL - Lorraine Marie Parratt (nee Brajkovich), age 80, of Lansing, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana. Those left to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory include brothers: John A. (late Barbara A.) Brajkovich Jr. of Chicago, IL, George (late Theodora R.) Brajkovich of Whiting, IN, Lawrence (Sue E.) Brajkovich of West Columbia, SC, Robert (Candice D.) Brajkovich of Whiting, IN; sisters: Joan A. (Mike E. Sr.) Baker of Bloomington, IN, Rosemary A. Thayer of Chicago, IL, Aunt, Rose (late Joseph) Dudzik of Hammond, IN, special friend, Thomas Skees of Highland, IN and her buddy, Hercules. Lorraine was a loving and caring aunt to all of her 22 nephews and nieces, including goddaughters, Joy Ann Brajkovich of Valparaiso, IN and Melisa Hidalgo of Munster, IN, 41 grand nephews and nieces, one of which was born ten days prior to Lorraine's unfortunate demise and 17 great grand nephews and nieces, 2 of which were born within 11 days prior to her untimely passing.