Lorraine Mary Golon (nee Kowalczyk),

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward "Kelly" Golon, and her three brothers, Vincent Kowalczyk, Norbert Kowalczyk and John "Buddy" Kowalczyk. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Cowan; son, Mark Golon; her sisters, Bernadine Skiba and Barbara Marciniak; six grandchildren: Crystal, Richie, Melissa, Kelly, Matt and Kevin; as well as eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Lorraine loved to cook, crochet, spend time with family and volunteer. She was exceedingly social and lived to give her time to others. She crocheted hundreds of baby afghans, caps and booties for donation to local hospitals and shelters. A longtime member of Tops #970, Town and Country Homemakers and SPARKS, she also spent decades as a eucharistic minister, administering the sacrament to the homebound. She was an enthusiastic member of her local parish, St. Joseph Church in Dyer, and an active member of their Altar and Rosary women's organization, funeral choir and decorating committee. She was a passionate member of the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites and enjoyed Masses and rosaries at the Discalced Carmelite Fathers in Munster.