Lorraine P. Kowal

Dec. 10, 1931 — Sept. 20, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Lorraine P. Kowal was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world peacefully on September 30, 2021 at age 89.

She was born on December 10, 1931 to Frank and Anthonette Bibzak. Preceded in death by brother Eugene (Verna) Bibzak and Stepmother Josephine Bibzak.

She is survived by her beloved sons: Thomas (Jane), Joseph (Laura), Carl (Michelle)Lorraine loved all of her ten grandchildren very much: Geoffrey Kowal, Nicole (Ryan) Herma, Joseph Kowal II, Christopher Kowal, Steven (Gillian) Wales, Jordan (Derek) Cullison, Kaitlyn (Zach) Silva, Abigail Kowal, Stephanie Kowal and Victoria Kowal.

She was beyond blessed with eight additional great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was an avid Chicago sports fan, always watching and cheering them on. She loved spending time in the kitchen especially preparing Polish food for Holidays and breakfast for the grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 7th at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana. Viewing from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The family requests that face masks be worn.