Lorraine Peterson

She is survived by three children: Bruce (Mary) Peterson, James (Paulette) Peterson, and Susan (Kenneth) Stachler; grandmother of six: John (Donna) Stachler and Katie Stachler; Quinn Peterson and Qaitlin (Ben) Merrit; Brent Peterson and April (Justin) Brown; great-grandchildren: Jakob and Connor Stachler; Harper and Willow Brown; and Zosia Merrit; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: John Frank and Mimia Marquess; two sisters: Arlene Zeilinga and Rose Marie Oft; two brothers: Raymond Marquess and John Marquess; husband Edward Peterson, and grandchildren: Brett and Ketura Peterson; and great-grandchild Tobias Merrit.