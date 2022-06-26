Lorraine R. Fisher

MUNSTER, IN - Lorraine R. Fisher, age 95 of Munster, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She is survived by her son, John (Nicki) Fisher; two grandsons: Jonathon Fisher and special friend, Kate Hamerstadt; and Nicholas (Emily) Fisher; sister, Vera Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Fisher was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John (Joe) Fisher; daughter, Cathy Fisher; sisters: Natalie Sass, Dorothy Gleim, and Norma Hesterman; and brother, Bill Sass.

Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Fisher's family on Monday, June 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor John Richy officiating. Mrs. Fisher will be laid to rest in Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing.

Mrs. Fisher was a lifelong member of St. John's church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married to her husband. She was also a member of the Ladies Aid. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Fisher's name to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL. www.schroederlauer.com