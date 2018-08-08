MUNSTER, IN - Lorraine R. Koney, 94 of Munster, IN. Born October 6th in Chicago, IL, the daughter of James S. and Pearl D. Zientara-Koney. She is survived by her sister, Marion P. Koney. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Koney and sister in law Lorraine M. Koney. She was a dancer and a dance instructor at Modern Dance Studio. She also danced all over the U.S including with Luther 'Bill' Bojangles Robinson.
In lieu of flowers donations to Mother Cabrini League, 434 W. Deming, Chicago, IL 60614. Memorial mass August 10th 10:00 AM Maria Goretti 500 Northgate DR. Dyer, IN 46311