June 24, 1929 - Nov. 4, 2021

HOBART, IN - Lorraine R. "Lola" Gospodarek (nee Ogiego), age 92 of Hobart passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville. She was born on June 24, 1929 in Gary, Indiana to the late Walter and Angela Ogiego. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Melnick of Hobart; sister, Eleanor Evans of New Chicago; nephew and godson, Johnny Evans of Miller Beach; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Gospodarek; daughter, Cynthia Gospodarek; and siblings: Stella Zromkoski, Pete Ogiego, Walter "Lefty" Ogiego, Bernice Silva, Jean Butlack, William "Kelly" Ogiego, John "Chopa" Ogiego.

Lorraine was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and formerly a longtime member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, where she sang in the choir. She served as the Treasurer and Vice President of the Polish Women's Alliance Group #778 and was a member of the American Legion Post 207 Auxiliary. Lorraine had worked as a cashier at C&L Auto Supply, a deli associate at Save More, and as a demonstrator at Sam's Club. She was an experienced seamstress and will always be remembered for her delicious baked goods.

A funeral service for Lorraine will take place Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.