PORTAGE, IN - Lorraine Solange Ostrowski died peacefully on November 26, 2022, at Symphony of Crown Point. She was 92. She was born in Gary where she lived with her parents Thomas Gervais and Gilberte Theodora (Senay) Gervais, and her two brothers, Raymond Godfrey Gervais and Bertrand Paul Gervais.

Lorraine grew up in the Brunswick area of Gary and attended Holy Rosary Grade School and Bishop Noll High School, class of 1949. Lorraine's quote from her senior high school yearbook appropriately stated "A pleasant disposition is always best." She briefly worked at US Steel after graduation in the payroll department, but found she had a calling to enter the convent and become a nun. Lorraine became a cloistered nun with the School Sisters of Notre Dame. While in the convent, she studied elementary education at Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI, where she earned her B. Ed. and embarked on her teaching career. Following her father's death, Lorraine received a dispensation from the convent to care for her mother. She later acquired her M. Ed. from Indiana University Northwest.

In 1966, she married Leo Ostrowski, a former classmate at Bishop Noll High School. Together, Lorraine and Leo raised two adopted children, Monique Renee, and Douglas Thomas. Lorraine and Leo's loving marriage lasted 27 years until Leo's death in 1993. They were longtime residents of Griffith, IN.

Lorraine was an elementary school teacher at St. Mary in Griffith for many years until her retirement. Lorraine lived an adventure filled life and loved to travel. Her adventures took her all around the world. Her favorite trip was a safari in Africa. Lorraine was a devout practicing Roman Catholic and was an exceptional role model of faith for her entire family. She was an avid reader, world traveler, and was a fantastic cook; her potato salad was legendary, and you could never have enough garlic. She was a devoted and loving grandmother who seldomly missed the events and activities of her grandchildren.

Lorraine leaves her two children: Monique (Paul) Etter and Douglas Ostrowski. She also leaves three grandchildren: Nicholas Etter, Erik Etter (Ashley), Andrew Etter. She had one great-grandchild, Noelle Etter. In addition, she leaves many special nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout northwest Indiana, Florida as well as Canada.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated of Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 3604 Illinois St, New Chicago, IN. Interment will be private. www.kishfuneralhome.net