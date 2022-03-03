Sep. 20, 1929 - Feb. 27, 2022

CALUMET CITY, IL - Lorraine Stermer (nee Kowalczyk), age 92 of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022. She was born September 20, 1929 in Chicago. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Lester Stermer whom she married in 1952, and by her baby daughter, Sharon. Lorraine was the seventh of eight children born to John and Mary Kowalczyk. Lorraine was preceded in death by: Catherine, Stephanie, Stanley, Mildred, John, Wanda and Dolores. Lorraine is survived by her two sons: Brian Stermer (Carlos Vara) and Kevin Stermer (Karen Garrett); her loving nieces and nephews, and her friends from pinochle.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Lorraine will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Father David Hankus officiating. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend. She had a great sense of humor and was always up for a game of pinochle or an episode of the Golden Girls. Lorraine was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lorraine's name to a charity of your choice.