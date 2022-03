Dec. 14, 1932 - Mar. 15, 2015

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY DEAR WIFE, OUR DEAR MOTHER AND DEAR GRANDMOTHER

ON HER 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

A heartache, a tear a memory so dear ...

Each day of our lives we wish you were here.

Love and miss you every single day.

All our love all our lives, Your Loving Husband, Andrew, Children and Grandchildren.