Lorraine Suda

Dec. 14, 1932 - Mar. 15, 2015
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY DEAR WIFE, OUR DEAR MOTHER AND DEAR GRANDMOTHER ON HER 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Your loving life just slipped away, That life so full of zest!! Your twinkling eyes got weary, Your beating heart took rest. We know you've gone to Heaven, From earth you slipped away, But faith that we will see you again keeps us strong each day. LOVE AND MISS YOU. All our love all our lives, Your Loving Husband, Andrew, Children and Grandchildren.
