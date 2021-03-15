 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorraine Suda

Lorraine Suda

{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine Suda

Dec. 14, 1932 - Mar. 15, 2015

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY DEAR WIFE, OUR DEAR MOTHER AND DEAR GRANDMOTHER ON HER 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Your loving life just slipped away, That life so full of zest!! Your twinkling eyes got weary, Your beating heart took rest. We know you've gone to Heaven, From earth you slipped away, But faith that we will see you again keeps us strong each day. LOVE AND MISS YOU. All our love all our lives, Your Loving Husband, Andrew, Children and Grandchildren.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Metra hosts Safe Return to Work Summit

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts