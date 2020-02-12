Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine T. Klobucar, age 90, of Crown Point passed away February 10, 2020. She was a longtime volunteer at Crown Point Christian Village.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 14,2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. For full obituary visit www.burnsfuneral.com.