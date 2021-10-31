SCHERERVILLE/WHITING, IN - Lorraine T. Strbjak (nee Gelalya) 89 of Schererville, formerly of Whiting passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved wife for 49 years of the late Bernard R. "Bud" Strbjak who passed away April 1, 2006 and was the love of her life. She was the loving mother of JoAnne (Randy) Sarason and Lisa (Michael) Bafia; cherished grandmother of Megan (Kirk) Jenkins, Scott (Christine) Sarason, Erin (Zane) Barnes, Nick, Luke and Brooke Bafia; adoring "GiGi" of Isla, Alec, Owen and Olivia; many dear nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Flick and Robert Gelalya and three sisters, Josephine Long, Marian Duray and Margaret Raymond.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, with the Rev. Charles W. Niblick, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting, on Monday from 4:00 pm concluding with a prayer service at 8:00 pm. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Lorraine Strbjak was born on October 10, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Mary Gelalya. She was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, Class of 1950 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer, the St. John Rosary Society of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting (prayers Monday at 4:00 pm), the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the former K of C Wives Club of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696. She was the longtime receptionist for Dr. Nicholas L. Polite in Whiting. Lorraine and Bud loved to follow their children's and grandchildren's activities and were most proud of their accomplishments. Devoted to her family, Lorraine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the SHARE Foundation for the Handicapped or to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.